Important Update: Handwritten Restaurant Receipts No Longer Accepted Starting August 1, 2024

Handwritten restaurant receipts will be prohibited starting August 1, 2024.

Restaurants must issue receipts using registered tills or tax receipt printers.

This rule affects most food service businesses, not just those offering delivery and takeaway services.

Visitors and residents in Greece should note that from August 1, 2024, they should no longer accept handwritten restaurant receipts. As of Thursday, August 1, restaurants will be required to issue receipts through machines like registered tills or tax receipt printers.

Printed Receipts: A New Standard for Greek Restaurants

Starting August 1, 2024, restaurants in Greece, including those frequented by tourists and residents, must switch from handwritten receipts to machine-printed ones. This shift mandates that dining establishments use registered tills or tax receipt printers, marking an end to handwritten receipts and order slips.

This new requirement affects most dining establishments, particularly those offering full meals rather than partial meals or solely delivery and takeaway services. The adoption of printed receipts is not just a regulatory measure but also a stride towards a more efficient and professional operation. Printed receipts help ensure the accuracy of orders, portraying the restaurant as organized and reliable, thereby enriching the overall customer experience.

Boosting Brand and Customer Loyalty

Additionally, the presence of a printed receipt can streamline order management, saving staff time and ensuring prompt, accurate deliveries. This minor yet significant upgrade contributes to customer satisfaction, encouraging repeat visits. Notably, printed receipts offer an extra opportunity for branding. The establishment can fortify its brand presence by incorporating the restaurant’s logo, tagline, and colours, along with personalized messages such as new menu suggestions and discounts.

This approach keeps the restaurant top-of-mind for customers and fosters loyalty, as consumers increasingly expect personalized communication. In sum, moving to printed receipts can smooth out service operations, improve staff productivity, and ultimately enhance sales, solidifying the restaurant’s reputation as a credible and professional business.