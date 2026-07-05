The lagoon’s reputation for being “kid-friendly” makes parents assume every meter of water is safe.

There is often no signage warning of these deeper channels, nor a clear path that avoids them.

We are seeing more and more of these stories where a single lifeguard is essentially the only barrier between a fun day out and a tragedy.

On Friday, July 3, in the afternoon, a foreign mother and her 10-year-old son were walking from the western beach of Balos toward the local canteen. To reach the canteen, visitors must cross a narrow channel where the lagoon meets the sea. While the water looks shallow and calm in many parts of the lagoon, this specific channel drops off suddenly, reaching depths that can come up to an adult’s neck.

The young boy was attempting to cross the channel while holding his backpack high above his head to keep it dry. With his arms raised and his focus on the bag, he suddenly lost his footing in the deep water. Unable to swim with his hands occupied, the child began to sink and swallow water.

The situation was spotted by Nikos Schinoplakakis, a local boat captain, who was transporting the lifeguard in a small inflatable boat at the time.

Lifeguard Manolis Mylonakis

“In the middle of the channel, the mother was walking ahead and the boy was following,” Schinoplakakis told ERT Chania. “He was holding a backpack above his head. The water there is deep and the boy suddenly lost his footing. Instead of swimming, in his effort to keep the bag dry, he sank and started drinking water. ‘Drive!’ the lifeguard suddenly shouted to me and handed me the steering wheel.”

The lifeguard, identified as 23-year-old Manolis Mylonakis, did not hesitate. The moment he realized the child was going under, he dove straight into the deep water and pulled the boy to safety. The entire rescue happened in a matter of seconds. By the time the shocked mother realized what had happened and turned around, Manolis already had the child safely out of the water.

Incredibly, this is not the first time Mylonakis has been a hero this week. Just a few days prior, the same 23-year-old lifeguard rescued two young women who had been swept out to sea on their paddleboards at Balos.

While the Balos Lagoon is undoubtedly one of the most breathtaking beaches in Greece, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the hidden currents and sudden depth changes in natural lagoons. It also underscores the absolute necessity of professional lifeguards during the busy summer season.

The rescue comes only days after another child was pulled from the sea in Agios Nikolaos, renewing concerns about beach safety during the height of the summer season. While trained lifeguards continue to prevent tragedies through rapid intervention, these incidents highlight the importance of constant supervision of children and a healthy respect for changing sea conditions.

Tourists are always urged to be highly cautious when crossing channels, keep their hands free while walking in deep water, and always keep a close eye on children. Thanks to the bravery of Manolis Mylonakis, this family will continue to enjoy their holiday in Crete, and the local tourism community has another hero to thank.