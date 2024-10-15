Greece Faces Water Crisis. Again.

Greece is struggling with acute water scarcity, especially on its islands. This pressing issue has sparked a debate among experts about possible remedies, with some suggesting desalination and others advocating for the construction of dams. There are obvious solutions, but stubbornness and unwillingness make higher-ups resist anything remotely useful.

Alexandros Yfantis, who heads the prominent desalination company Sychem, critiques the government’s reactive measures. He emphasizes that desalination facilities often suffer from neglect, resulting in frequent malfunctions. Yfantis urges strategic long-term planning and diligent equipment management to prevent unnecessary expenditures.

Yannis Katsoyiannis, a professor at Thessaloniki University and director at the Institute of Sustainable Water Management and Law of Water within the European Public Law Organization (EPLO), offers a multifaceted solution. He recommends a blend of desalination, renewable energy, and enhanced infrastructure. Katsoyiannis also said that water loss due to faulty networks can reach 60% on islands. He also suggested repurposing treated wastewater for agricultural use to address drought and water shortages.

The Greek government is contemplating ambitious projects, including dams and desalination efforts. However, experts caution that without a comprehensive and proactive strategy, the nation’s water crisis is bound to persist.