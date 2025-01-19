PASOK highlights vital issues about rising ferry costs and their impact on Greek island life and tourism, underscoring that immediate action is crucial. The organization published a Facebook update to inform the public about the issue.

The spotlight is on the anticipated hike in ferry ticket prices, potentially soaring up to 15%. This issue has been on PASOK’s radar since last July when it raised concerns in Parliament. Questions were directed to the Ministers of Shipping and Development, but the response has been less than reassuring.

PASOK’s Concerns About Island Travel Costs

PASOK has slammed the government’s inability to contain rising costs that disproportionately hit Greek islanders and visitors. They argue it’s unacceptable for passengers to bear the full brunt of shipping companies’ higher operating expenses. Comparisons with Northern European travel costs highlight the stark disparity:

Ferry tickets will likely rise by as much as 15%.

Greek travellers already pay significantly more than their European counterparts.

The government has failed to address cost-sharing with shipowners.

Promised price-monitoring measures are nowhere in sight.

Government Action: Too Little, Too Late

Instead of taking decisive steps, the government is stalling with letters to the Competition Committee and vague promises. PASOK points out that this approach does nothing to ease the financial burden island communities and visitors face.

The Broader Impact on Greece’s Islands

The Constitution protects the unique needs of Greece’s islands, yet these price hikes threaten to deepen existing problems. PASOK warns that unchecked increases will further weaken the social fabric of these regions, harming residents and discouraging tourism.

PASOK insists that addressing this issue is imperative. They urge the government to enforce fair cost-sharing with shipowners and finally implement the long-delayed price monitoring system. They argue that the problem will only escalate without action, with damaging consequences for Greece’s island economy and tourism sector.