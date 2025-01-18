Ferry Prices Set to Surge? Greek Government Rushes to Curb Costs

The Greek government is tackling a looming increase in ferry prices tied to stricter environmental rules and costlier marine fuels. Officials are exploring ways to ease the burden before higher costs hit passengers in May.

A meeting at the Maximos Mansion brought together key ministers, led by Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides, to discuss possible solutions. The focus? Ensuring passengers aren’t priced out of ferry travel.

Why the Price Hike?

Starting May 2025, new low-sulfur fuels will become mandatory for most ferries. These fuels are substantially pricier than the current ones. Dionysis Theodoratos, President of SEEN (Association of Passenger Shipping Companies), explained that fuel accounts for 47% of a ferry’s operating expenses. “From May 1, 2025, we foresee ticket prices jumping by 10-12%,” he stated.

How Passengers Will Be Affected

Higher fares could hit family budgets hard, particularly for those relying on ferries for summer vacations. Fewer bookings could also mean reduced tourism revenue, which plays a vital role in Greece’s economy.

Pavlos Marinakis, the government spokesperson, emphasized the importance of keeping prices under control. After the meeting, he remarked, “We’ll exhaust all options within the government’s capability… Tourism revenue matters, but so does respecting families who save all year for a short holiday.”

Potential Solutions on the Table

Officials are weighing several proposals to keep ferry fares manageable:

Compensating ferry operators for the price difference between old and new fuels.

Covering employer contributions for maritime workers, a model used in Italy.

Subsidizing mandatory discounts for groups like students, large families, and people with disabilities.

Some ferries, like speedboats and those with scrubbers installed, are already compliant and won’t face these added costs. However, most conventional ferries must switch to the pricier low-sulfur fuel.

What Happens Next?

The Ministry of National Economy is reviewing these options, aiming to act swiftly. With the new fuel deadline looming, Shipping Minister Christos Stylianides is pressing for quick progress. More meetings with ferry operators are expected in the coming weeks to refine proposals.

Ferry travel is a lifeline for many Greek islands and the tourists who flock to them annually. Keeping ferry prices fair is crucial for both locals and visitors. The government knows this—expect them to push hard for solutions before May 2025.

For now, passengers and ferry companies alike are holding their breath to see how it all plays out. Will rising costs steer travel plans off course? Only time will tell.