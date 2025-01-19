Ios Port Expansion Earns €11.4M Boost Under EU Program

The Ios Port is set for a significant transformation thanks to €11.4 million in funding through the EU’s “Transport 2021-2027” program. The project aims to improve island access and safety while modernizing its infrastructure:

The project, part of Greece’s strategic transportation goals, focuses on enhancing the infrastructure of ports across 32 islands. Enhancements to Ios Port include:

A modern ferry dock: It will securely accommodate rear docking for two ferries, along with side docking for a passenger-only speedboat.

About 4 acres of new space will be added for port operations and smoother car access to and from ferries.

By bringing these changes, the project ensures safer and faster ferry service while allowing the port to handle more passengers, meaning less crowded travel days.

Why This Matters for Ios Visitors

Tourism plays a major role in Ios’s identity, and better port facilities mean an improved travel experience. With a modernized harbour, visitors can expect easier arrivals, safer boarding, and reduced wait times. The new multi-ship capacity ensures the growing number of tourists will experience safer journeys and hassle-free traffic flow in and out of the docks.

The project combines smart investment with a clear goal: to make Ios and many other islands more accessible to locals and visitors. Enhanced port facilities will bring locals closer to mainland Greece while attracting even more tourists to experience the island’s beauty.

This development is part of a larger push by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy: thirty-two ports across the Greek islands benefit from similar upgrades that will enhance connectivity within the islands, supported by resources from the EU Recovery Fund and national budgets.

Featured image by Davide Taviani (Helios) – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons