Should You Clean Your Luggage After a Trip?

After a vacation, cleaning your suitcase might not be a priority. Experts, however, stress the need to tackle both the exterior and interior. It’s a straightforward task you can accomplish in under 15 minutes. Here’s how to do it yourself; there’s no need for professional cleaners. If you have a manufacturer’s guide, refer to that first. If not, these tips will help:

Sanitize High-touch Areas

Use alcohol-based disinfectant wipes (60% alcohol minimum) for handles, side grips, and wheels.

For wheelless bags, wipe the bottom thoroughly since it easily gathers germs.

If plastic grips show wear, apply an automotive trim restorer to refresh plastic, rubber, or coated leather.

Clean the Exterior

Travel exposes your luggage to dirt from airports and hotels. Follow these steps to keep it pristine:

Mix dish soap in water or use a multi-purpose cleaner with a scrub brush or microfiber cloth.

Let the suitcase air dry.

Hard-sided suitcases can be wiped with alcohol, but avoid bleach or damaging solvents.

Refresh the Interior

Germs can cling to fabrics inside. When returning from a trip, remember to clean the interior as diligently as your clothes.

Use a small brush, blow dryer, or vacuum to clear debris.

Tackle spots with a cloth dipped in water and detergent (5:1 ratio).

For stubborn stains, try foaming fabric cleaners or baking soda paste.

Disinfect with wipes after cleaning.

If possible, remove and separately wash inserts, allowing them to air dry.

Dealing with Spills

A stray shampoo or lotion can cause chaos. A wet/dry vacuum effectively tackles spills; add water lightly to loosen residues, then vacuum again.

Care for Canvas and Leather Bags

For canvas:

Tote bags can be machine-washed on a warm cotton cycle.

For leather:

Use a soft, damp cloth for stains; use saddle soap if necessary. Persistent stains may need professional attention.

Taking care of your suitcase isn’t just about hygiene. It’s about extending its life and preparing it for future escapades. Clean it thoroughly and store it in a protective cloth bag post-cleaning. This way, it’s always ready to join you on your next adventure.