Must-Attend Travel and Hospitality Conferences in 2025

The travel and hospitality sector thrives on innovation and connection. As 2025 nears, a series of pivotal conferences emerge, poised to shape the future of this dynamic industry. These events present a blend of networking, learning, and strategic collaborations, setting the stage for industry professionals aiming to make their mark.

Fitur 2025

Dates: January 22–26, 2025

January 22–26, 2025 Location: IFEMA, Madrid, Spain

Fitur 2025 in Madrid promises a vibrant showcase of innovation and sustainability. Within the grand halls of IFEMA, global professionals gather to engage in significant dialogues and witness compelling presentations.

Hotel & Travel 2025

Dates: February 24–26, 2025

February 24–26, 2025 Location: Marriott Marquis, Atlanta, Georgia

Set in Atlanta’s iconic Marriott Marquis, Hotel & Travel 2025 brings together pioneering voices. Engage in conversations about hospitality technology and marketing, forming strategies for future success.

ASTA Travel Advisor Conference 2025

Dates: May 20–22, 2025

May 20–22, 2025 Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City, Utah

Attendees gather in stunning Salt Lake City at the Hyatt Regency. Sessions are loaded with cutting-edge knowledge and networking opportunities for travel advisors looking to expand their influence.

ITB Berlin 2025

Dates: March 4–5, 2025

March 4–5, 2025 Location: Berlin Exhibition Grounds, Germany

ITB Berlin 2025 unveils a world stage for travel expertise at the Berlin Exhibition Grounds. Professionals are drawn to its comprehensive exhibits and visionary discussions, positioned at the forefront of industry evolution.

Digital Travel US 2025

Dates: April 14–16, 2025

April 14–16, 2025 Location: Austin, Texas

Austin sets the scene for Digital Travel US 2025, where industry leaders explore advancements in digital transformation and customer engagement. It’s a hotspot for cultivating innovative strategies.

HITEC North America 2025

Dates: June 16–19, 2025

June 16–19, 2025 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

HITEC in Indianapolis stands as a beacon for hospitality tech innovations. With sessions focusing on AI and smart systems, it’s a key event for those who want to integrate new technologies into their operations.

Florida – Brazil Tourism and Hospitality Summit 2025

Dates: June 10–11, 2025

June 10–11, 2025 Location: Orlando, Florida

This pivotal gathering in Orlando encourages collaboration between US and Brazilian markets, showcasing opportunities that transcend borders. Attendees gain fresh insights into international travel dynamics.

Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) Convention 2025

Dates: July 21–23, 2025

July 21–23, 2025 Location: Denver, Colorado

Set below the majesty of the Rockies, the GBTA Convention in Denver brings together corporate travel professionals to explore emerging trends. It’s a key venue for fostering strategic partnerships and innovations.

American Lodging Investment Summit 2025

Dates: January 24–26, 2025

January 24–26, 2025 Location: Los Angeles, California

ALIS in Los Angeles unfolds with a focus on hotel investments and strategic developments, providing powerful insights for stakeholders keen on driving the industry forward.

IMEX Frankfurt 2025

Dates: May 20–22, 2025

May 20–22, 2025 Location: Frankfurt, Germany

In vibrant Frankfurt, IMEX draws event and meeting planners for networking and learning through diverse exhibitions and innovative sessions that inspire new ideas and industry advancements.

These conferences offer much more than a typical event experience: they are a convergence of insights, networking opportunities, and groundbreaking tools essential to shaping the future of travel and hospitality. Professionals can discover new trends, present their services, and strengthen their professional networks, paving the way for future successes.