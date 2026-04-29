MarketHub Europe survey by HBX Group (HBX.SM) reveals volatility as the primary industry challenge.

Cost pressures and tech fragmentation cited as top barriers to effective scaling.

39% of industry leaders struggle with data integration, hampering personalization efforts.

Despite high tech confidence, one in three firms fears their systems can’t keep pace with demand.

“Volatility is no longer an exception in our industry; it is becoming an operating condition. The real challenge is not demand, but our ability to respond to it effectively, adapting to shifting traveler behavior, geographies and booking patterns,” said Nicolas Huss, CEO of HBX Group.

Nicolas Huss, CEO HBX Group

The Cost of Volatility

In the wake of MarketHub Europe, a new pulse survey from HBX Group highlights a sobering reality for the travel sector: ambition is currently outstripping execution. While the desire to innovate is high, 40% of industry respondents identified market volatility and rising cost pressures as their most significant hurdles. This environment—defined by unpredictable external factors and internal operational complexity—is making it increasingly difficult for travel providers to plan beyond the immediate horizon.

Key Survey Metrics

Biggest Challenge: Volatility & Cost Pressures (40%)

Volatility & Cost Pressures (40%) Top Growth Barrier: Tech Integration Complexity (26%)

Tech Integration Complexity (26%) Personalization Obstacle: Data Integration (39%)

Data Integration (39%) Tech Capabilities Rating: 3.84 / 5

3.84 / 5 Human-Automation Balance Rating: 3.56 / 5

Fragmentation as a Barrier to Growth

The survey points to a “fragmented ecosystem” as the main culprit behind stagnant growth. Nearly 26% of leaders cited the complexity of integrating new technology as a major roadblock, followed closely by intensifying competition at 25%. While demand for travel remains robust, the industry finds that the “plumbing” of the travel world—legacy systems and disconnected platforms—is not yet ready to handle the flow at scale.

The Personalization Paradox

Everyone in the industry talks about personalization, but few have mastered it. According to the data, the ability to deliver a tailored traveler experience is being crushed by two factors: data integration issues (39%) and the inability to prove a clear Return on Investment (34%). As travel brands attempt to turn “ambition into measurable outcomes,” the lack of a cohesive data strategy remains a persistent bottleneck.

Betting on AI and Modernization

Despite these growing pains, the wallet remains open for tech. Roughly 35% of respondents are prioritizing investments in AI, data, and automation, while 33% are focusing on basic technology modernization and scalability. This suggests a shift toward fixing the foundations before adding more “shiny” features. Interestingly, the industry rates its ability to balance automation and human interaction at a modest 3.56 out of 5, indicating that the human element of travel remains a work in progress in the digital age.

It’s the classic struggle of the modern age: we have more tools than ever, yet we seem to spend most of our time just trying to get them to talk to one another. Perhaps the “pulse” of the industry isn’t found in the software at all, but in the patience of the people trying to navigate it.