Jinshan’s sulfuric fire fishing tours will be available again from May 9 to September 27.

Bong-hué-á is now the only sulfuric fire fishing method still practiced anywhere in the world.

Land tours take visitors along the historic Fish Road Trail and into the cultural center of Huanggang Fishing Village.

Seasonal maritime journeys offer views of the Twin Candlestick Islets and the geothermal landscapes of Northern Taiwan.

The air off the coast of Jinshan carries the scent of salt and anticipation as the sun dips below the horizon. Then, a sharp, resonant bong echoes across the waves. A sudden burst of sulfur-induced flame tears through the darkness, turning the sea into a mirror of liquid gold. In this strobe-lit theater, thousands of blue-scale fish shatter the surface in a frantic, shimmering dance, drawn toward the light like moths to a celestial hearth.

The Echo of the “Bong”

Bong-hué-á is a sulfuric fire fishing technique that has endured in Taiwan for over a century. The name is an onomatopoeia for the sound gas makes when it ignites, producing bright, quick bursts of light that draw the fish to the surface. What started as a tough way for local fishermen to survive has now become a unique cultural event. Through the efforts of the North Coast and Guanyinshan National Scenic Area Administration, this seasonal tradition now serves as a bridge between Taiwan’s maritime history and modern ecological tourism.

Stones, Trails, and Torches

Before the boats leave the harbor, the region’s history is mapped on foot. Huanggang Fishing Village is like a living museum, with its history preserved along the Fish Road Historic Trail. Visitors can walk the same paths that fishmongers once used and join in the shared work of drying fish in the sun. If you want to get even closer to the village’s traditions, the ‘Fire Captain’s Lighting Experience’ lets you safely try holding the torch that sets the pace for the fishing hunt.

As evening settles, the focus shifts to the water. The journey begins with the simple, steaming comfort of squid rice noodles served on deck. When evening falls, everyone turns their attention to the water. The trip starts with a comforting bowl of hot squid rice noodles on deck. As the boat heads toward the Twin Candlestick Islets, sea fishing gets underway. The highlight of the night is the lighting of the sulfuric fire. At its brightest, the water comes alive. If you are lucky, you will see fish leaping from the surface, offering a rare look at a natural event found nowhere else.

The North Coast is where natural history and human stories meet, from the hot springs of Jinshan and Wanli to the unique rocks at Yehliu Geopark. The sulfuric fire fishing season shows that some traditions last, waiting for night to shine.