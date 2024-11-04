Cyprus’ Rising Wanderlust: 2023 Travel Data Revealed

Travel trends among Cypriots shifted in 2023, with a notable rise in international adventures, highlighting changing patterns in their wanderlust.

According to official statistics, over half of Cyprus’ residents ventured overseas last year, a 4% increase from 2022.

The Republic of Cyprus had a population of just over 923,000 in 2021. Of this, 484,365 residents embarked on at least one overnight trip in 2023, up from 446,633 the previous year, the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) noted.

Cypriots spent 2.23 billion euros on travel within the country and abroad in 2023, an increase of 8.4% compared to 2022.

Domestic travel took a hit, decreasing by 7.4% in 2023 with 1,564,359 trips, dropping from 1,689,154 in 2022. Nearly 98.1% of these journeys were for leisure, visiting relatives, health travel, or pilgrimages, with only 1.9% being work-related.

54.2% of domestic travellers stayed in accommodations resembling hotels, such as campsites and hostels, while the rest stayed at their own or family properties.

International trips surged by 35.6% in 2023, with Cypriots embarking on 1,674,725 trips compared to 1,234,615 in 2022. Personal travel made up 85.7% of these trips, while business accounted for 14.3%.

The rising number of international journeys highlights a growing trend among Cypriots to explore beyond their borders, driven by a mix of leisure and professional needs.