The TUMI Spring 2026 campaign “Mediterranean Escape” was filmed at Villa Fortaleza and Cala San Vicente in Mallorca.

Signature 19 Degree silhouettes reimagined in sun-washed terracotta, thyme green, and “Horizon Blue.”

New artisanal textures include a raffia-inspired capsule for the Olas and Harrison collections.

Seasonal accents feature Amalfi-inspired lemon-and-olive bag charms.

The Mediterranean Escape collection is available now at TUMI.com and in TUMI stores worldwide.

“The Mediterranean represents a slower, more intentional rhythm of travel. We infused that sensorial richness into our most iconic collections, using color to tell a story of movement and discovery,” said Victor Sanz, Global Creative Director at TUMI.

A Slower Rhythm of Travel

There is a specific kind of light found only on the Mediterranean coast. This warm, golden saturation seems to slow the clock. TUMI’s Spring 2026 campaign, “Mediterranean Escape,” attempts to bottle that stillness. Directed by Piero Bressan and set against the rugged cliffs of Cala San Vicente in Mallorca, the collection moves away from the sterile aesthetic of business travel toward a more expressive one. It is a vision of travel in which the luggage feels as grounded in the destination as the traveler.

Colors of the Coastline

The heart of the collection lies in its palette. The iconic 19 Degree Aluminum family introduces “Horizon Blue,” a metallic depth that mimics the meeting point of the sea and sky. Other sculpted silhouettes are softened by lush thyme greens and radiant yellows, colors that nod to the open-air markets and lemon groves of the Amalfi Coast. It is an intentional shift, moving TUMI’s high-performance engineering into a more playful, sun-drenched territory.

Spring 2026 Design Palette

Horizon Blue: Inspired by the Mediterranean seafloor and sky.

Inspired by the Mediterranean seafloor and sky. Sun-washed Terracotta: Evoking the tiled roofs and sun-baked earth of Spain.

Evoking the tiled roofs and sun-baked earth of Spain. Thyme Green: A nod to the aromatic hillsides of the coast.

A nod to the aromatic hillsides of the coast. Raffia Weave: Adding organic warmth to modern travel essentials.

Artisanal Texture Meets Modern Tech

Beyond the signature hardside cases, the Spring 2026 story explores tactile warmth. A new raffia-inspired capsule has been introduced to the Olas and Harrison collections, balancing the artisanal feel of woven materials with the brand’s rigorous construction standards. Even the accessories have gone “native,” with olive, flower, and lemon charms designed to evoke the sensory memories of a Mediterranean summer—long days under a relentless sun and the scent of citrus on the breeze.

According to Victor Sanz, TUMI’s Global Creative Director, the collection is about more than just movement; it’s about the emotional connection to a place. The new Mediterranean Print—appearing across the Voyageur and Tegra-Lite™ lines—is bold and refined, signaling a more relaxed side of the brand. While the performance remains precision-engineered, the aesthetic is “on vacation,” inviting travelers to treat their gear as a form of personal expression rather than just a utilitarian necessity.