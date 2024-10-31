Argophilia

Greece Celebrates the Wine Tourism Day 2024 on November 10

- October 31st, 2024 06:12 am

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the Wine Roads of Northern Greece invite all oenophiles and wine lovers to celebrate Wine Tourism Day.

  • Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024
  • Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Free Admission
  • Where: Wine Roads of Northern Greece

On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the “Wine Roads of Northern Greece” invite all wine lovers to celebrate Wine Tourism Day.

Members of the “Winemakers of Northern Greece” association welcome wine enthusiasts to explore various wineries, offering oenophiles the opportunity to taste new and aged vintages while learning about their manufacturing process. Participants can also wander through landscapes that capture the essence of the traditional Greek vineyards.

Established in 2009 as European Wine Tourism Day, this annual event has reached a worldwide audience since 2019. Many Greek wineries, particularly those linked with regional winemaker associations, open their doors to the public, celebrating in an atmosphere of joy and discovery and fostering a sense of cultural connection.

Wine Tourism Day is an enlightening opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in the art of winemaking. Guests can witness the intricate processes involved in the production of wine and taste exquisite Greek wines that showcase the region’s rich heritage.

Mark this date on your calendar. Soon, a list of participating wineries on the “Wine Roads of Northern Greece” will be announced, inviting everyone to experience the charm and elegance of this beloved tradition.

All regional wine producer associations in the country join the celebration of “World Wine Tourism Day,” specifically:

  • The “Winemakers of Northern Greece” Association
  • The “Wines and Spirits of Thessaly” Association
  • The Central Greece Wine Producers Association
  • The Attica Vineyards Wine Producers Association
  • The Peloponnese Vineyards Wine Producers Association
  • The Aegean Islands Vineyards Winemakers Association
  • The Crete Winemakers Network

For more details on the wineries in each region and their scheduled events, reach out through the following contacts:

