Greece Celebrates the Wine Tourism Day 2024 on November 10

- Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024
- Time: 11:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Free Admission
- Where: Wine Roads of Northern Greece
On Sunday, November 10, 2024, the “Wine Roads of Northern Greece” invite all wine lovers to celebrate Wine Tourism Day.
Members of the “Winemakers of Northern Greece” association welcome wine enthusiasts to explore various wineries, offering oenophiles the opportunity to taste new and aged vintages while learning about their manufacturing process. Participants can also wander through landscapes that capture the essence of the traditional Greek vineyards.
Established in 2009 as European Wine Tourism Day, this annual event has reached a worldwide audience since 2019. Many Greek wineries, particularly those linked with regional winemaker associations, open their doors to the public, celebrating in an atmosphere of joy and discovery and fostering a sense of cultural connection.
Wine Tourism Day is an enlightening opportunity for individuals to immerse themselves in the art of winemaking. Guests can witness the intricate processes involved in the production of wine and taste exquisite Greek wines that showcase the region’s rich heritage.
Mark this date on your calendar. Soon, a list of participating wineries on the “Wine Roads of Northern Greece” will be announced, inviting everyone to experience the charm and elegance of this beloved tradition.
All regional wine producer associations in the country join the celebration of “World Wine Tourism Day,” specifically:
- The “Winemakers of Northern Greece” Association
- The “Wines and Spirits of Thessaly” Association
- The Central Greece Wine Producers Association
- The Attica Vineyards Wine Producers Association
- The Peloponnese Vineyards Wine Producers Association
- The Aegean Islands Vineyards Winemakers Association
- The Crete Winemakers Network
For more details on the wineries in each region and their scheduled events, reach out through the following contacts:
- “Winemakers of Northern Greece”: Call 2310 281617 or email info@winemakersofnorthgreece.gr – Visit www.winemakersofnorthgreece.gr
- “Wines and Spirits of Thessaly”: Call 6944 447090 or email info@enoathe.gr
- Central Greece Vineyards Wine Producers Association: Call 2233 080324 & 210 8075512 or email info@enoake.gr – Visit www.enoake.gr
- Attica Vineyards Wine Producers Association: Email info@enoaa.gr – Visit www.enoaa.gr
- Peloponnese Vineyards Wine Producers Association: Call 6979 116736, email manolis@enoap.org – Visit www.peloponnesewineroads.com
- The Aegean Islands Vineyards Winemakers Association: Call 22420 69860 or email enoanawines@gmail.com
- Crete Winemakers Network: Call 28160 07940 or email info@winesofcrete.gr – Visit www.winesofcrete.gr
- Also, visit www.winesofgreece.org.
Trackbacks
[…] Greece Celebrates the Wine Tourism Day 2024 on November 10 Orange Wines of Crete Take Center Stage […]