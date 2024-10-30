This November 3rd, Tour Knossos Palace Free of Charge

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, visitors have a unique opportunity to explore the legendary Knossos Palace, courtesy of the Municipality of Heraklion. This is part of the successful “Paper Routes in Our Municipality” initiative, brought to life by the Deputy Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism. Emphasizing the importance of cultural preservation, these deeply enriching tours are driven by the collaboration with “Philopolis” and the generous expertise of guide Athina Kyriakaki-Sfakaki.

Participants will gather at the palace entrance at 10:00 AM to be welcomed into the historic splendour of Minoan architecture. The entrance is completely free of charge. This initiative allows people to delve into the past, exploring the grandeur and mystery of Crete’s most famous archaeological site.

The series of “Chartodiadromes” will continue throughout 2024 with regular weekend visits. Although primarily scheduled for Saturday or Sunday mornings, the tours extend beyond the city’s urban areas, highlighting historical monuments across Heraklion’s inland regions.

Those keen to join the tour can register between 8:30 AM and 2:00 PM by contacting the Secretary of the Volunteerism Department at 2813409757 or emailing ethelontismos@heraklion.gr. Participation is open to everyone, though slots are allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.