Wine Tourism Is a Growing Industry in Greece

Deputy Minister of Tourism Elena Rapti met Mary Triantafyllopoulou, Chair of the National Wine Tourism Committee, at the Ministry of Tourism to discuss the surge in wine tourism across Greece and sought to advance initiatives for promoting wine routes.

Rapti emphasized pursuing further development of wine tourism through joint efforts of local governance, primary production sectors, and tourism experts to spur regional growth. This strategic collaboration aims to create distinctive products, including the established “Visitable Winery” certification:

“To strengthen wine tourism in Greece, we are launching actions focused on collaboration among local government, primary production sectors, and tourism professionals to support local communities in creating high-quality and diverse products. In this context, initial steps have already been taken with the establishment of a Visit-Ready Winery certification.”

For centuries, wine symbolized joy, camaraderie, and heritage in Greek culture, binding people to the land. Though wine tourism leans toward foreign wine lovers who integrate winery visits into their travels, infrastructure improvements are evident. Even small wineries that historically offered an “authentic” experience now present a richer hospitality alternative. Major wineries, particularly in tourist-centric destinations, showcase impressive setups with accommodation and dining offerings, tours, tasting events, live concerts, and much more.

The fate of natural wine in Greece is closely linked to weather patterns and climate change, with sustainability remaining a pivotal concern. While consumer trends have confirmed natural wine’s lasting appeal, its future relies heavily on favourable growing conditions.

Greek winemakers employ a blend of tradition and cutting-edge technologies to produce quality wines that meet high market standards and consumer demands. This endeavour, alongside the behind-the-scenes contributions of enologists, viticulturists, consultants, and importers, ensures a positive path ahead for Greek wine tourism.