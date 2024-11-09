Crete Celebrates Wine Tourism Day 2024 Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Sunday, November 10, the Wine Roads of Greece wineries, plus hundreds of other wineries in Europe, will participate in World Wine Tourism Day.

Visitors to the wineries here in Crete will have the opportunity meet the Greek wine producers, enjoy the scenery in the beautiful vineyards, tour wine facilities and gain understanding of the production, maturation and ageing processes. Wine tastings are on the agenda, as are special wine tours.

World Wine Tourism Day in Greece will be a great opportunity to be introduced to the fascinating world of wine, to learn about the winemaking process, and taste excellent Branded Greek Wines, some of the best of which come from Crete Island.

Those interested will find the entire program with participating wineries, opening hours and events on the official website of Wines of Crete www.winesofcrete.gr .

You will also find cooperating restaurants participating in the “Bring Your Own Wine” effort . The visitor will be able to enjoy the wine he bought from the winery at the cooperating restaurant, without extra charge, by presenting the purchase receipt. This promotion will only be valid for Sunday, November 10.

Below are the wineries of Crete participating this year:

