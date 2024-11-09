Argophilia

Crete Celebrates Wine Tourism Day 2024 Tomorrow

- November 9th, 2024 11:12 am

Tomorrow, Sunday, November 10, the Wine Roads of Greece wineries, plus hundreds of other wineries in Europe, will participate in World Wine Tourism Day.

Visitors to the wineries here in Crete will have the opportunity meet the Greek wine producers, enjoy the scenery in the beautiful vineyards, tour wine facilities and gain understanding of the production, maturation and ageing processes. Wine tastings are on the agenda, as are special wine tours.

World Wine Tourism Day in Greece will be a great opportunity to be introduced to the fascinating world of wine, to learn about the winemaking process, and taste excellent Branded Greek Wines, some of the best of which come from Crete Island.

Those interested will find the entire program with participating wineries, opening hours and events on the official website of Wines of Crete www.winesofcrete.gr .

Greece Celebrates the Wine Tourism Day 2024 on November 10
Wine Tourism Is a Growing Industry in Greece

You will also find cooperating restaurants participating in the “Bring Your Own Wine” effort . The visitor will be able to enjoy the wine he bought from the winery at the cooperating restaurant, without extra charge, by presenting the purchase receipt. This promotion will only be valid for Sunday, November 10.

Below are the wineries of Crete participating this year:

Prefecture of Heraklion

  1. Angelaki Winery
  2. Alexaki Winery
  3. Silva Winery – Daskalaki
  4. Digenaki Winery
  5. Union Winery of Heraklion
  6. IDEA Winemaking
  7. Lyraraki Winery
  8. Menexe estate
  9. Paterianaki estate
  10. Titaki Winery
  11. Fragospito Winery
  12. Charalambaki Winery

Prefecture of Rethymno:

  1. Zoumberakis Winery
  2. Klados Winery
  3. Kourkoulos Winery

Prefecture of Chania:

  1. Agia Triada Winery
  2. Manousaki Winery (2 wines will be offered free of charge, one white and one red)
  3. Karavitaki Winery
  4. Douraki Winery

Prefecture of Lasithi

  1. Toplou estate

