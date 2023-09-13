CYPRUS REVENUE MASTERCLASS: CYPRUS HOTELS IN THE FOREFRONT

Following two successful Revenue Masterclasses in Crete (2020) and Santorini (2022), RevitUp.direct is proud to present the Cyprus Revenue Masterclass in Protaras, Cyprus.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, October 12th, and join us at Capo Bay Hotel for a transformative event generously supported by the Cyprus Hoteliers Association, the Cyprus Hotel Managers Association, and Akademia College.

We extend a heartfelt welcome to hotel owners, managers, revenue managers, business development managers, and sales managers to immerse themselves in a day dedicated to pioneering hotel strategies.



Over the course of six insightful presentations, leading hospitality experts will share valuable insights,

showcasing best practices and case studies based on the latest market trends.



The current industry landscape is facing complex challenges. Modern tourist establishments can no longer solely depend on isolated markets, specific partners (such as Tour Operators), or restricted sales channels. In today’s changing socio-economic environment and highly competitive hospitality market, hotels must reposition themselves strategically through a dynamic distribution mix. Holistic revenue management is more crucial than ever.



These and many other issues will be addressed by the speakers of the Cyprus Revenue Masterclass, carrying years of experience in sales and hotel marketing. The spotlight will be directed onto Cyprus hotels, aiming to gain independence and market leverage with cutting-edge tools and up-to-date strategies.



At RevitUp.direct, we believe that the hotel should reclaim its rightful place. We aim to empower hotels to

assert control over pricing structures for varying timeframes, handpick partnerships, negotiate assertively with Tour Operators, expedite decision-making processes, enhance prognostic accuracy, maximize Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR), and curtail third-party commissions. Thus, by implementing the right strategy and planning, an increase in the average room rate, revenue and direct bookings can be achieved.

Participation in the masterclass is complimentary, albeit space is limited.

Kindly secure your spot by registering in advance:

https://www.eventora.com/en/Events/cyprusmasterclass

For a comprehensive overview of the event’s agenda, please refer to the program here.