Numo Mykonos Opened in Q2 2024

Building on the success of Numo Ierapetra in Crete, Numo Hotels & Resorts unveiled last month its next venture: Numo Mykonos. Opened in June 2024, this boutique resort found its home on the eastern coast of Mykonos at Kalafati Beach. Known worldwide for its allure to surfers, Kalafati is named after the craftsmen who once sealed old wooden ships, reflecting a deep maritime heritage.

Inspired by the 60s and 70s

Numo Mykonos draws inspiration from the carefree days of the 60s and 70s, aligning with the island’s natural beauty. Spyros Kouris, Managing Director & Partner at Numo Hotels & Resorts, notes:

Numo Mykonos is our next significant step. We aim to redefine unique locations, fostering strong ties with the local communities while highlighting their best features. Mykonos, a globally renowned destination, offers us a stage to showcase the Numo brand’s personality to a discerning audience.

Design Excellence

Numo’s core design philosophy continues at Mykonos, featuring modern yet traditionally influenced design. The resort retains its true Mykonian character through:

Curved architectural lines

Stone-built main arch at reception

Traditional built-in lounges

Striped bedroom floors

Interior designer Ioanna Mitropoulou and the Hotel IM team, along with What The Studio architects Marianthi Tsomlektsi and Simos Antoniadis, respected the building’s history and architecture. Mitropoulou explains, “The common areas have a unified and inviting design, making the experience feel like a friend welcoming you to their private villa.” Traditional materials like plaster, granite dust, and marble enhance the spaces, featuring:

Green Pocahontas marble from Argos at the reception

Green Tinos marble around the main pool

Yellow Thebes marble in bedroom sinks

Unique touches include handmade lighting fixtures crafted from reeds and rattan, Chamotte tiles by Patricia Urquiola for Mutina, and ceramic coverings in gardens and balconies.

Luxurious Bedrooms

The resort offers 27 rooms in eight categories. Each room combines vintage and modern Mykonian aesthetics with:

Black and white striped marble floors

Brass light fixtures

Ceramic decorative objects

Built-in beds and sitting areas

The colour palette mirrors Kalafati Beach’s emerald waters and golden sands, with hints of orange and terracotta reflecting the sunsets. A highlight is the Evergreen Absolute Suite, featuring a private garden, pool, and breathtaking views of Kalafati.

Culinary and Wellness Focus

The Anemoessa Restaurant, led by Nikos Kourkoutas, offers a Mykonian culinary experience with a menu based on organic, local ingredients. Guests can savour dishes like:

Caesar salad with crispy louza and Mykonos kopanisti dressing

Moussaka with fresh seafood, burnt béchamel, and Mykonian cheese

At the Màre Màre bar, the signature cocktails developed by Konstantinos Theodorakopoulos feature natural, sustainably sourced ingredients. The Etherea Boutique Spa offers soothing treatments using organic Mykonian products, while the Ensoma Fitness Area provides indoor and outdoor workout options. The Mosaique boutique caters to fashion lovers with elegant beachwear by Greek designers.

Numo Mykonos promises a luxurious and authentic Mykonian experience, uniquely blending vintage charm with modern comforts.