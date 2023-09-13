Sitia Hunting Association Hosts Latest Cretan Hound Registration

On Sunday, in Sitia, Crete, another Cretan Hound (Kritikos Lagonikos) registration took place. Organized by the Hunting Association of Sitia and the Cretan Hound Club, the event drew 32 dogs from every corner of Crete.

The judge of the event, Manos Matsakis, who is a board member of the Κυνολογικός Όμιλος Ελλάδος – The Kennel Club of Greece (KOE), recognized 28 of the 32 dogs presented by their owners. I spoke briefly with a top breeder and respected expert, Giannis Geniatakis (below), about Sitia and what’s next for the species. Geniatakis was at Sitia registering two of his female KLs. Geniatakis offered this.

“Sitia was another step in the right direction for our ultimate success. For international recognition and the quality of the breed, we need more diversity in breeding. These registrations, shows, and competitions are a vital component, as is the case with all dog breeds. The process of selective breeding and better science will take us forward.”

Breeder Giannis Geniatakis with KOE Judge Manos Matsakis registering “Athena” – Nikos Anetakis photo

In addition to a score of individual financial sponsors, the “Roof of Vincenzo Cornaro” contributed colored gifts for the judge. “Meraki” restaurant also prepared selected dishes for all contributors and those who helped with the event. All concerned offered a special thanks to Manos Lilibakis, President of the Sitia Hunting Association, for his impeccable organization and warm hospitality.

Judge Matsakis offered each Cretan Hound owner and breeder advice and feedback on the correct breeding path in the future. Event veterinarian Antonis Bilanakis was also on hand to support, control, and supervise the dogs during the event.

Judge Manos Matsakis and Nikos Anetakis offer feedback to a Kritikos Lagonikos owner – Nikos Anetakis photo

The owners and breeders of Kritikos Lagonikos are seeking international recognition of the breed. So far, the hounds are recognized in Greece and Germany. To attain global recognition, the President of the Cretan Hound Club, Nikos Anetakis, says the hounds must reach a quality-quantity efficient population. He also mentioned a conversation with the President of FCI, Tamas Jakkel, from the recent World Dog Show in Geneva. According to Jakkel and Anetakis, investment is needed to establish a better scientific base.

Next up for Kritikos Lagonikos is Athens at Woof Festival on September 23 & 24.