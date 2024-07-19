Dive Into Pool Workouts for a Refreshing Summer Exercise

Avoid the hassle of running on hot summer days.

Pool workouts provide effective alternatives.

Recommendations include pool walking, water treading, resistance training, aquatic dumbbells, and tricep dips.

A steamy summer day often makes running less appealing, yet the pool call doesn’t mean skipping a workout. While many enjoy swimming laps, crowded pools or the presence of friends and kids can make it difficult. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to exercise in the water.

Get Active by Walking or Jogging: Instead of traditional swimming, consider walking or jogging the length of the pool. The water’s resistance turns simple movements into a challenging workout, engaging the whole body more than walking around the pool’s edge.

Tread Water for Full-Body Engagement: For an advanced cardio session, head to the deep end and tread water for 30 seconds to one minute. This exercise boosts heart health and works for multiple muscle groups. Always ensure safety by staying within easy reach of the pool’s edge or a flotation device.

Upper-Body Workouts: Boosting upper-body strength can be effective in the pool. Move your arms in figure-eight motions while standing in chest-deep water. This exercise strengthens the biceps, triceps, and shoulder muscles.

Upgraded Arm Circles: Physical therapists suggest enhancing these arm exercises with a pool noodle. Using the noodle for arm circles increases resistance, providing an excellent shoulder workout.

Chest Toning Scissor Motions: Performing scissor motions with straight arms in chest—or shoulder-deep water to tone pectoral muscles and shoulders. For optimal results, perform these moves for 30 to 60 seconds, repeating for three to five sets.

Incorporate Aquatic Dumbbells for added resistance. These specialized dumbbells allow for diverse exercises like alternating knee lifts and arm bends, engaging various muscle groups for a full-body workout.

Tricep Dips at the Pool’s Edge: Another effective exercise is tricep dips at the pool’s edge. Start by facing away from the edge, pushing up with your arms, and lowering yourself slowly. For an added challenge, sit in an L-position to engage the core.

These exercises can transform a simple dip into a dynamic workout session. With options for cardio, strength, and resistance training, there’s something for everyone. Enjoy the refreshing water while staying active and fit all summer long.