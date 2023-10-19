Revitup.direct Cyprus Revenue Masterclass Winds Up

RevitUp.direct recently conducted a Cyprus Revenue Masterclass, welcoming 120 hospitality professionals to Capo Bay Hotel in Protaras, Cyprus. The event, held October 12th, saw prominent hotel industry decision-makers gather to discuss the next moves in revenue management.

The masterclass included representatives from Aphrodite Hills Resort, Atlantica Hotels, Cavo Zoe Seaside Hotel, Louis Hotels, Leonardo Hotels, Thanos Hotels, and Tsokkos Hotels, plus many others.

Alexandros Damigos, CEO & Founder at RateParity.com, giving a presentation in Cyprus

The attendees were informed about the latest market insights, strategies, and tools for enhancing revenue management and boosting profitability. Part of the focus of the class was helping hotels gain negotiating power over large tour operators.

The Cyprus Revenue Masterclass provided attendees with insights and resources to help build more effective revenue management strategies and methods.

RevitUp.direct has been nominated for four Greek Hospitality Awards 2023, including Best Greek Hotel Management Strategy, Best Hotel Sales Representative Company, and Best Hotel Management Consultant.