Mass Protest in Kasteli for Earthquake Victims

Comprehensive reconstruction following the 2021 earthquake, which destroyed communities, including Archalochori

Inclusion in the development initiatives promised by the new airport

Prompt compensation payments for land expropriations

Swift resolution of pressing issues and implementation of effective measures

On Thursday morning, residents, organizations, and authorities from Minoa Pediada rallied at the second junction near the major development project, the new airport in Kasteli, Neakriti reported. This rally highlighted the community’s frustration nearly three years after the devastating earthquake left their area at ground zero.

Key Demands of the Community

1. Ministry of Infrastructure:

An immediate funding of €31.671 million for necessary projects, including small flood defences, road restoration, environmental protection, water supply, and irrigation projects: Prompt compensation for expropriations and lost income from agricultural land alienation. Appoint Minoa Pediada as manager of the airport area to promote local products. Small-scale flood control systems Restoration of municipal and rural road connectivity Infrastructure to link roadways with the new airport Environmental mitigation measures Water supply and sewage works Irrigation network repair—40 kilometres—disrupted by airport construction

for necessary projects, including small flood defences, road restoration, environmental protection, water supply, and irrigation projects:

2. Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection:

Simplify licensing, repair, and reconstruction procedures for private earthquake-damaged buildings.

Apply lump-sum payments for undamaged yellow-tagged buildings with no structural issues.

Activate 20% lending from banks or the Deposit and Loan Fund if banks refuse.

Activate rent subsidies and suspend auctions.

Increase funding to Minoa Pediada under the Natural Disaster Response Program.

Finance studies and reconstruction projects for the affected settlements.

Restore municipal and public buildings.

3. Other Relevant Ministries (Economy, PEKA, Interior, Culture):

Fund a special program for reconstructing earthquake-damaged settlements with Green Fund resources.

Finance a school roof program in Arkalochori, Kastelli, and Thrapsano.

Implement social infrastructure programs.

Renovate, upgrade energy, and provide structural support for residential and commercial buildings.

Support local business activities.

Develop targeted programs for sustainable tourism and cultural growth.

Protect, promote, network, and make archaeological sites accessible, ensuring significant finds like “papoora” are not removed or padded over.

Accept proposals for the Special Urban Plan.

Call for Corporate Social Responsibility

The concessionaire company is urged to meet its obligations under the Concession Agreement and demonstrate social responsibility towards the local society. Examples of such commitments include TERNA constructing a Primary School in Damasi Larisa and DAIK funding kindergartens in Thessaly, while minimal support has been observed in Minoa Pediada.

Manolis Syntyhakis, Deputy for Heraklion and KKE member, expressed solidarity with the protesters. He highlighted the need for substantial measures to fully restore the affected areas. Syntyhakis criticized the government’s focus on capital and tourism at the expense of local residents’ needs, urging a renewed focus on addressing the people’s demands and confronting existing policies.