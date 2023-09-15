Greece Named One of 10 Best Countries for Retirement

A recent global survey of more than 17,000 people suggests Greece as one of the ten best places to retire. The U.S. News & World Report data was gleaned from analyzing 87 countries.

The selected countries were looked at for critical factors that play a role in a suitable retirement destination. The top country, Switzerland, offers economic stability, safety, and less bureaucracy than most other countries. Portugal and Australia took the second and third positions, with New Zealand and Spain making up the top five.

Greece came in at ninth place, just ahead of Denmark, surpassing nearly all the other European countries and even the United States and Japan.

According to the report, there are seven specific attributes: affordability, favorable tax environment, friendliness, a place I would live, pleasant climate, respect for property rights, and a well-developed public health system.