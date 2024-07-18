Staying Cool in Extreme Heat Without Air Conditioning

Drink plenty of liquids, not just water

Eat regularly and avoid empty stomachs

Use cold showers or periodic water splashes

Seek out the coolest parts of your home

Use architectural tricks for natural cooling

Consider swamp coolers for low-humidity areas

Wear light-coloured and breathable clothing

Cover your head or neck with damp cloths

Avoid the noonday sun and stay in the shade

In 2024, extreme heat waves are a global challenge, affecting regions from the U.S. to India. Drawing from the age-old wisdom of cultures well-versed in combating heat, here are some practical strategies to beat the heat.

It’s crucial to keep hydrated, but water isn’t the only option:

Drink fruity beverages like sugarcane juice, coconut water, and aam ka pana, rich in electrolytes.

Milk-based drinks such as lassi and buttermilk are also effective.

Always eat before heading out; snacks like cucumbers with black salt, watermelon, or pineapple can be refreshing and beneficial.

Cooling Techniques: Water and Architecture

Staying cool during extreme heat requires hydration, water use, appropriate clothing, and strategic use of shaded areas.

Cool down with cold showers or splash water on your face, hands, and head.

Engage in fun activities like water balloon fights or backyard water splashing.

Identify the coolest spots in your home for sleeping or relaxing. Lower floors are typically cooler.

Block sunlight with heavy curtains and use fans.

Move furniture to catch breezes from windows.

If indoors become unbearable, lay in a hammock outside where gentle swinging helps cool the body.

Utilize latticed screens to block direct sunlight and speed up airflow.

Emulate the Hawa Mahal’s water-cooled breeze by hanging water-sprayed grass or bamboo curtains over doorways.

Additional Tips for Staying Cool

Use evaporative coolers in low-humidity settings. These devices cool air by passing it over water-saturated pads and blowing it back into the room, consuming less energy than conventional air conditioners.

Wear cotton or linen clothing in light colors. These fabrics allow for better air circulation. For head protection, use damp, light towels or pith helmets to fend off the sun’s heat.

Avoid strenuous activities during the midday sun. Take an afternoon siesta instead. When outdoors, stay under the shade of trees to prevent direct sun exposure.

You can effectively manage extreme heat by integrating various cooling methods, from proper hydration and attire to architectural strategies and mindful scheduling. Recognize the signs of heatstroke and seek medical help if needed. Embrace these time-tested techniques to stay cool and safe during heat waves.