Bulgaria May Tourism: Surge in Foreign Tourists and Hotel Revenues

Bulgaria sees 30% rise in foreign tourist numbers

Hotel revenues in May increased by 32.2%

Total number of overnight stays climbed by 15.9%

Significant Increase in Hotel Revenues

In May, Bulgarian hotels experienced a notable rise in revenue, reaching BGN 116 million—an impressive 32.2% increase over the same period in 2023. Foreign tourists contributed BGN 58.8 million to this total, slightly surpassing the BGN 57.1 million spent by local guests.

Key Revenue Highlights:

Total revenue: BGN 116 million

Foreign tourists: BGN 58.8 million

Bulgarian guests: BGN 57.1 million

Growth in Overnight Stays

The total number of overnight stays also surged, showing a 15.9% year-on-year increase, amounting to 611.1 thousand stays. Foreign visitors exhibited a dramatic rise of 29% compared to last May, while locals saw an 8.7% increase. Bulgarian nationals accounted for the majority, with 370.4 thousand overnight stays, averaging two nights per visit.

Details on Overnight Stays:

Total stays: 611.1 thousand

Foreign tourists: 240.7 thousand stays, averaging 2.9 nights

Bulgarian guests: 370.4 thousand stays, averaging 2 nights

Preference for Luxury Accommodations

Foreign tourists, though fewer in number than locals, tended to stay longer and showed a strong preference for high-end accommodations. A substantial 80.1% of foreign overnight stays were in 4- and 5-star hotels, indicating a taste for luxury among international travellers.

Accommodation Preferences:

High-category hotels: 80.1% of foreign stays

Bulgaria’s tourism sector saw significant growth in May, driven by an influx of foreign visitors and a surge in hotel revenues. With a clear preference for luxury accommodations among international travellers, the country continues to bolster its appeal as a top tourist destination.