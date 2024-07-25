16th Annual Pie Festival in Episkopi with Regional Support

- Date: July 28-29, 2024
The Women’s Association of Episkopi “ERGANI” will host the 16th Pie Festival on July 28 and 29, 2024, supported by the Region of Crete, the Municipality of Hersonissos, and the Cultural Association of Episkopi.
Dedicated to preserving local culture and traditions, the event promises to be a celebration of heritage and community.
Event Details
July 28: An Evening of History and Flavor
On July 28 at 8:00 p.m., the square of Ag. Mina Episkopi will come alive with a speech by Maria Pitsikaki, exploring the rich history of pie-making. Guests will have the chance to sample traditional pies, enriching their experience with cherished flavours. The evening will feature a musical performance by Grigoris Giakoumakis and his band, adding a melodic touch to the festivities.
July 29: A Night of Cretan Music
On July 29 at 9:30 p.m., Panagiotaki Park will host a Cretan concert by Antonis Martsakis. The concert will be a night of vibrant music under the stars, and it will be free for all attendees, ensuring a memorable and inclusive community gathering.
Foreign tourists have a unique opportunity to indulge in traditional local produce and experience genuine Cretan hospitality, known as “philoxenia.” The Pie Festival is a celebration of delicious food and an invitation to engage with Crete’s authentic customs and friendly spirit. Visitors will enjoy the blend of historical and contemporary elements that define the island’s culture and charm.