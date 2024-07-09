SEAFOS Luxury Resort & Spa Opens in Nafplio

The Fattal Group has unveiled its latest proprety in Greece: the SEAFOS Luxury Resort & Spa. Nestled in the Kandia area of Nafplio, this new 5-star complex blends modern luxury with the timeless charm of the Mediterranean. Following an 8 million euro renovation, it will welcome its first guests this July.

A Name Steeped in Meaning

The name SEAFOS marries “Sea” (SEA) and “Light” (FOS), reflecting the serene beauty of the Mediterranean coast and its mesmerizing sunsets. The resort promises an experience of tranquillity and rejuvenation inspired by the natural and historical richness of the area.

Luxurious Accommodations

SEAFOS Luxury Resort & Spa offers:

116 rooms and suites

Private pools in select suites

Five buildings named after elements from Greek mythology: Ouranos (Sky), Helios (Sun), Thalassa (Sea), Kyma (Wave), Feggari (Moon)

World-Class Amenities

Guests can indulge in:

A private sandy beach

A 4000 sq.m. outdoor pool

Two indoor pools

Unique spa facilities

A fully equipped gym

Culinary Delights

Almyra Main Buffet Restaurant

The resort’s dining options include:

Fos Lobby Bar : A variety of drinks and snacks

: A variety of drinks and snacks Eos Pool Bar : An array of beverages

: An array of beverages Kafeneio Ouzeri : Local treats and drinks

: Local treats and drinks Almyra Main Buffet Restaurant : Buffet restaurant with themed dinners

: Buffet restaurant with themed dinners Basilico Restaurant : Italian cuisine with handmade pasta and wood-fired pizzas

: Italian cuisine with handmade pasta and wood-fired pizzas Naiades Pool Restaurant – Snackerie: Fresh seafood and surf and turf specialities

Family-Friendly Fun

The “Spartans” Kids—Teens Club & Playground provides an engaging environment for young visitors and ensures fun and active experiences for the entire family.

Ideal for Corporate Events

With three versatile conference rooms, SEAFOS is perfect for:

Conferences

Workshops

Seminars

Product launches

Smaller events

Its picturesque outdoor spaces also offer a beautiful setting for intimate social events, creating unforgettable memories.

Expansive Network

The Fattal Group operates over 300 hotels with more than 50,000 rooms across 17 countries and 120 destinations. The Leonardo Hotels chain, known for its distinct categories like Leonardo Royal Hotel and Leonardo Boutique Hotel, continues to expand with a presence in 21 countries, including Germany, the UK, Ireland, Poland, Israel, Spain, the Netherlands, Austria, Italy, Greece, Cyprus, and France.

SEAFOS Luxury Resort & Spa in Nafplio will likely become a top destination for both leisure and business travellers, offering a perfect blend of luxury, history, and natural beauty.