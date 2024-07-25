Chania Wildfire Situation Intensifies Under Heat Emergency

Crete Island and much of the rest of Greece are experiencing stalling heat, water shortages, and a rash of threatening wildfires. The most recent news comes from Chania Prefecture on Crete, where the villages of Agriles and Livada and the broader area were the most recent hit. According to the news, villages and settlements in those areas are already being evacuated.

Some 90 firefighters and volunteers are reportedly struggling to control these blazes. Officials have called in teams from distant Heraklion and Agios Nikolaos and designated some 30 firefighting trucks and aerial units to do so.

The Agriles and Livada villages (map above) in the Rodovani area overlooking Sougia have been evacuated. Villagers in other areas have been advised to stay on visual given the heat and dry conditions that are exacerbating the situation.

Today, temperatures in Chania Prefecture are expected to be 34° or above, with a relative humidity of 65%. The heat index indicated is a felt effect of 44.4° C, or about 112° F. People are encouraged to remain inside or to seek cool areas and to make sure they are properly hydrated. Visitors and locals are also warned to avoid the areas surrounding these regional villages.