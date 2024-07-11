Study Shows Thai Travelers Increasingly Utilize Social Media

A new study from Mintel research reveals that over half of Thai travelers use social media for finding travel inspiration, and for sharing their experiences.

According to Mintel’s data, Thai travelers are increasingly turning to social media for travel inspiration and to share their experiences, and to explore popular destinations. The date also showed that 60% of younger Thai tourists use social media before, during, and after their trips. , while after their trip, 54% share their experiences on personal social media accounts. Dr. Wilasinee Siriboonpipattana of Mintel Consulting offered this concerning the trend:

Demand for travel discounts and destination-related deals is evident, with 44% of respondents looking for such information online. Brands targeting tourists can boost their visibility by leveraging these platforms and offering captivating tourist photos to capture their attention.

The research also showed that older Thai travelers prioritize relaxation and rejuvenation more than their younger counterparts. Also interesting in the data was the fact Millennials (ages 35-44) often see the holidays as an opportunity to celebrate important milestones or achievements in their lives.

Mintel’s study indicated a strong desire by Thai travelers for cultural immersion and genuine connections when they travel. This was especially true among Generation X consumers.

So, the trend of using social media for travel inspiration and experience sharing among Thai travelers is significant. This is especially significant for the younger age groups.

Brands that effectively capitalize on this trend by providing engaging content and catering to the specific needs of various age groups can enhance their visibility and engagement in the competitive travel market.