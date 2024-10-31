Agia Roumeli Citizens Call for Change in Samaria Gorge’s Management

The residents of Agia Roumeli are calling for a complete reevaluation of Samaria Gorge’s management (Neakriti report in Greek) through a formal letter addressed to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and other relevant authorities. They wrote about the harmful impact of current policies on the gorge’s operation and the local economy, which relies heavily on tourism. Over the past two years, organisational efforts have noticeably faltered, diminishing the park’s value as a tourist attraction and thus hitting local businesses in a tourism-dependent region particularly hard.

Pressing Concerns

Visitor Restrictions : Frequent closures of the Samaria Gorge, even during the prime tourist months of September and October, have been cited despite favourable weather conditions. There is no substantial meteorological evidence to justify these closures, which is frustrating locals.

: Frequent closures of the Samaria Gorge, even during the prime tourist months of September and October, have been cited despite favourable weather conditions. There is no substantial meteorological evidence to justify these closures, which is frustrating locals. Economic Impact : Local businesses have expressed despair over the declining visitor numbers. These closures are considered unnecessary and detrimental to an economy heavily reliant on tourism, underpinned by the gorge as a pivotal attraction.

: Local businesses have expressed despair over the declining visitor numbers. These closures are considered unnecessary and detrimental to an economy heavily reliant on tourism, underpinned by the gorge as a pivotal attraction. Safety Measures: The tragic incident on 18 September, when a young woman from Germany was killed by a falling rock after sudden rainfall in the gorge, has intensified concerns. After the accident, expert inspection dismissed any general instability within the canyon, suggesting that only genuine safety threats should warrant access restrictions.

Appeals and Recommendations

The community’s grievances stem from a perceived mismanagement that has overshadowed one of Crete’s well-loved natural landmarks. They have put forth the following proposals:

Implement realistic closure rules based on reliable weather forecasts with prompt updates for visitors.

Employ trained staff capable of handling emergencies in a challenging natural setting.

Conduct regular maintenance on paths and facilities to prevent accidents and enhance visitor experience.

Develop a modern website to provide visitors with clear and responsible information.

Reassign management of the gorge to the Decentralised Administration of Crete, restoring oversight to a more locally attuned entity.

The locals emphasise the need for responsible governance of the Samaria Gorge National Park, suggesting the current approach endangers its reputation and the livelihoods of those who depend on tourism in the area.