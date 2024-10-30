October 31 Marks the End of the Tourist Season in Samaria Gorge

Visitors are advised that the Samaria Gorge will be closed for safety reasons on October 31, 2024.

Weather forecasts predict up to 4mm of rain tomorrow, increasing safety concerns.

The closure ensures maximum safety for guests, staff, and the natural environment.

This marks the end of the tourist season in the gorge, which typically concludes on October 31 each year.

The park recorded a total of 117,542 visitors this season.

Upcoming improvements and interventions are planned before the 2025 season.

Samaria Gorge will not be open to adventurers on the final day of October 2024. This decision comes from the Organization of Natural Environment and Climate Change, based on a forecast from the National Weather Service predicting rain that could disrupt everyone’s safety. As the season generally wraps up at the end of October, it’s crucial to note that the anticipated rainfall will also temporarily close both park entrances.

Despite the unfortunate end to the hiking season, this year has been remarkable, with 117,542 hikers exploring the breathtaking landscapes. In the meantime, extensive evaluations and observations have been conducted. The findings gathered from the recent EAGME inspection and a scientific team led by Professor Lekkas from EKPA will prompt essential actions. Early next year, before the park opens for the 2025 season, improvements will be implemented in coordination with relevant agencies.

To all nature lovers: while the gates close now, know that the Samaria Gorge will be ready to welcome you again in 2025 after essential enhancements ensure an even better experience.