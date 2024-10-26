Samaria Gorge: Emergency Notice of Closure for October 27

Due to safety concerns, the Samaria Gorge will remain closed on Sunday, October 27. This decision follows an updated weather forecast from the National Meteorological Service, which predicts up to 5mm of rain in the area. The forecast prompts a precautionary closure to ensure the safety of visitors, staff, and the protected natural environment:

Visitors seeking updates or further information should regularly check the official website.