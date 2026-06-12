Police in Chania have once again arrested a worker accused of illegally directing visitors to a specific private parking area near Elafonissi, one of Crete’s most popular beaches.

According to authorities, the 21-year-old has now been arrested six times since last year for similar conduct, making him one of the island’s most persistent unofficial parking guides.

Follow the Signs, Not the Sales Pitch

The latest arrest took place during a targeted police operation in the Kissamos municipality area.

Using both ground patrols and drone surveillance, officers reportedly observed the employee standing on the public roadway, signaling drivers and directing them toward a particular private parking facility.

Police say the activity disrupted traffic and created potential safety concerns for visitors arriving in the area.

The owner of the parking business was not located during the inspection.

Authorities subsequently filed charges related to illegal customer solicitation and dangerous interference with road traffic.

Why Tourists Should Pay Attention

During the summer season, thousands of visitors travel to Elafonissi every week. Traffic congestion, limited parking availability, and unfamiliar roads can make drivers particularly vulnerable to confusion.

The safest approach is also the simplest:

Follow official road signs

Use clearly marked parking facilities

Ignore unsolicited directions from individuals standing on roadways

Never stop in active traffic lanes to discuss parking options

Follow instructions issued by police officers and authorized personnel

If someone appears unusually eager to direct you somewhere, it may be worth asking why.

A Recurring Problem

Illegal customer solicitation around parking facilities has become a recurring issue in parts of Crete that experience heavy tourist traffic.

Businesses compete for visitors, but Greek law places limits on how customers can be approached, particularly when public roads and traffic safety are involved.

The fact that the same individual has reportedly been arrested six times since last year highlights how persistent the problem has become.

The Real Attraction Is the Beach

Visitors heading to Elafonissi should remember that parking is only the beginning of the journey.

One of Crete’s most famous beaches attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year because of its crystal-clear waters, unique pink sand, and protected natural environment.

The route there already includes enough challenges without adding self-appointed parking attendants waving cars around the roadway.

For most travelers, the best advice remains straightforward:

If there is a sign, follow the sign.

If there is a person standing in the road enthusiastically waving their arms, keep driving until you reach official parking directions.

The Announcement from the Hellenic Police:

“As part of the special operations carried out by the Chania Police Directorate to combat unfair competition and ensure the general enforcement of tourism legislation, and following complaints regarding solicitation of customers by employees of private outdoor parking lots in the Municipality of Kissamos, a special police operation was organized and carried out yesterday (June 11, 2026) by officers from the Kissamos Police Department, utilizing technical equipment (drones). Specifically, officers located and arrested a 21-year-old local resident who was standing on the public roadway, obstructing the passage of visitors’ vehicles, directing them with his hands to a specific outdoor private parking lot owned by a 28-year-old local resident who was absent at the time of the inspection. Charges were filed against them for soliciting customers and dangerous interference with traffic. The preliminary investigation is being conducted by the Kissamos Police Department.”