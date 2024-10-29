Samaria Gorge Closes October 30

The Organization for Natural Environment and Climate Change has announced that Samaria Gorge will not be accessible on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. This decision comes after a weather update from the National Meteorological Service predicting rainfall of up to 2.5mm in the Samaria National Park region.

Rain can cause accidents, as seen in the recent past.

Safeguarding Visitors and Nature

This temporary closure aims to secure the highest level of safety for visitors, staff, and the natural landscape within the park. The measure ensures that all potential risks associated with the anticipated rainfall are mitigated effectively.

Stay Informed

For any future updates, please visit the official website at Samaria Gorge Tickets. Stay safe and plan your visit accordingly.