Zakynthos Fire Department and the 17th EMODE rescued a dog trapped at the bottom of a cliff near Pools Beach in Zakynthos.

Specialized climbing equipment was used during the operation.

Volunteer rescuer Takis Strouzas described the location as one of the island’s most inaccessible areas.

The dog was safely recovered and transferred to a veterinarian.

A dog stranded on a steep cliff in one of Zakynthos’ most difficult-to-access coastal areas is alive today thanks to a challenging rescue operation carried out by firefighters and emergency responders.

The incident unfolded on Thursday near Pools Beach in the Keri area of Zakynthos, where the animal reportedly fell into a rocky ravine and became trapped far below the cliff edge.

Firefighters from the Zakynthos Fire Service and the 17th Special Forest Operations Unit (EMODE) responded to the scene and used climbing equipment to reach the frightened animal safely.

After securing the dog, rescuers carefully lifted it from the cliff and transferred it to a veterinarian for examination and treatment.

A Rescue Beyond the Reach of Volunteers

What makes the story remarkable is the location.

According to volunteer animal rescuer Takis Strouzas, who documented the incident and later shared video from the scene, the dog was trapped in an area so difficult to access that even experienced rescuers were unable to reach it safely.

“May God always keep you well. Without you, the dog would have been dead,” Strouzas wrote in a public message thanking the firefighters.

He described the area as one of the most inaccessible parts of Zakynthos and admitted that despite hours of effort from the sea, the terrain proved too dangerous to climb.

In one of the most emotional moments of his statement, he wrote:

“For the first time in all these years of volunteer work, I found a living animal and felt powerless to save it.”

Fortunately, hope—and professional rescue equipment—ultimately prevailed.

Firefighters Answer the Call

The operation required careful coordination and the use of specialized mountaineering gear to access the cliff safely.

For the firefighters involved, the mission was another reminder that emergency services are called upon to protect more than just people.

The successful rescue also underscores the important role played by cooperation between volunteers and emergency responders. Recognizing when a situation exceeds available resources can be just as important as attempting a rescue in the first place.

In this case, that decision may have saved a life.

Greece’s Wild Landscapes Deserve Respect

The dramatic cliffs and coastal scenery that make places like Zakynthos so attractive can also create hazards for both animals and people.

Steep drops, unstable ground, and difficult terrain often complicate rescue efforts and can quickly turn a simple accident into a major operation.

Visitors exploring coastal viewpoints should keep pets under close supervision and remain aware of their surroundings, particularly in areas without protective barriers.

The same landscapes that produce unforgettable photographs can become dangerous in a matter of seconds.

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending.

After hours of uncertainty and a technically demanding rescue, the dog was brought to safety, placed in veterinary care, and given a second chance thanks to the persistence of volunteers and the professionalism of Greece’s firefighters.