Rethymno Doubles Down on Print Media to Capture High-Value Travelers

Media Format: Full-page print advertisement

Full-page print advertisement Target Publication: Explorer Rethymno (13th annual edition)

Explorer Rethymno (13th annual edition) Languages: English, French, German

English, French, German Distribution Points: Rethymno city center, regional hotels, local businesses, key landmarks

Rethymno city center, regional hotels, local businesses, key landmarks Core Themes: Gastronomy, history, alternative year-round tourism, interior maps

The Region of Crete has finalized a targeted marketing partnership with Explorer Rethymno, securing prime real estate in the city’s premier print travel companion for the 2026 season. Regional Governor Stavros Arnaoutakis signed off on the direct allocation for a full-page spread, viewing the publication as a highly efficient tool to influence on-the-ground visitor spending.

Unlike digital broadstrokes, the local print campaign places curated regional highlights directly into the hands of international tourists already exploring the island. The guide is distributed entirely free of charge at major entry hubs, hotels, and prominent commercial centers throughout Rethymno.

Beyond the Beach: Pushing for Year-Round Exploration

The 2026 campaign moves away from standard beach-and-resort advertising to focus heavily on the cultural and geographical depth of the prefecture. By utilizing detailed maps and specialized thematic sections, the guide is designed to pull tourists out of their all-inclusive bubbles and push them into the Cretan hinterland.

The publication leans heavily into Rethymno’s competitive advantages: its preservation of Venetian and Ottoman history, its distinct local gastronomy, and its extensive network of alternative outdoor activities. Regional planners emphasize that highlighting these inland experiences is crucial for the island’s long-term goal of flattening seasonal tourism spikes and extending the travel window deep into the autumn and winter months.

Now entering its 13th consecutive year of publication, the guide remains a staple of the region’s localized PR infrastructure. By publishing simultaneously in English, French, and German, the upcoming edition directly targets the core European demographics currently driving the Cretan luxury and experiential travel markets.