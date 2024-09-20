Professor Lekkas Proposes Safety Measures After Tragedy in Samaria Gorge

Due to its geological features, the Samaria Gorge remains a site of enduring risk.

Professor Lekkas highlights the need for vigilance and suggests measured interventions.

Authorities and experts are examining ways to safeguard visitors while preserving the gorge’s natural integrity.

Proposed measures include installing warning signs and rerouting trails to minimize risk exposure.

Local community pressures counteract closures despite safety measures.

Samaria Gorge will remain closed to visitors—both entrances—until the Greek Geological and Mineral Research Authority issues a report.

The Samaria Gorge presents persistent dangers due to its geological structure. Professor Efthymios Lekkas, alongside a team from the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, recently assessed the area following the tragic death of a 33-year-old tourist struck by a falling rock during severe and unpredicted rainfall on September 18, 2024.

The team, including Professor Vasilakis, emphasized Samaria Gorge’s global uniqueness coupled with inherent dangers: the gorge’s rugged features, shaped by erosion and landslides, present constant risks. The gorge requires close monitoring by specialists to anticipate and mitigate potential hazards.

“The canyon was formed morphologically, by erosions and landslides by rainfall; therefore, the risks exist at a level we can manage, but the decision to open to visitors rests with the relevant agencies,” said Professor Lekkas.

Ten tourists from the UK, the Netherlands, and Belgium were safely evacuated after being stranded overnight.

The incident stemmed from a rockfall that tragically claimed the life of a German tourist.

Samaria Gorge faced multiple closures this year due to weather conditions and earthquakes.

Storm alerts prompted changes in operational protocols to ensure visitor safety.

Rescue teams successfully evacuated ten tourists from the UK, the Netherlands, and Belgium, who unexpectedly spent the night in the Samaria Gorge. This followed a devastating rockfall on Wednesday that resulted in the death of a German tourist.

Samaria Gorge witnessed closure five times this year, attributed to severe weather conditions and twice due to seismic activity. Despite an early storm warning, tourists had already entered the canyon on that particular Wednesday. Professor Costas Triantis, who oversees operations for the Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA), emphasized the precautions taken in response to severe weather advisories.

Weather Protocols: NECCA closes the canyon when Civil Protection releases severe weather bulletins. The gorge is subject to its unique microclimate, necessitating specialized forecasts.

Operational Adjustments: Samaria Gorge opens at 7 a.m., and operators rely on updated forecasts an hour before opening.

The recent downpour intensified these risks, leading to rockfalls. Monitoring and proactive measures are necessary, though unexpected natural events, such as significant rainfall south of Crete, can escalate the dangers unpredictably.

“The investigation again showed us the permanent level of danger that characterizes the canyon. It is a canyon with considerable risk and vulnerability to earthquakes, floods, and landslides. Yesterday’s rain greatly magnified this risk and led to a landslide. It’s not just that there were high levels of rain yesterday; the phenomenon was also very rapid,” said Professor Lekkas to Kathimerini.

Construct new paths to limit exposure to danger;

Install signs to inform visitors of potential threats;

to inform visitors of potential threats; Develop emergency management plans to handle sudden crises.

Amid these efforts, local opposition arises against measures that limit access, stemming from economic interests reliant on the gorge’s allure. Decisions to prioritize safety, such as previous closures following an earthquake, meet strong resistance from the aggrieved local community.

Ongoing evaluations, supported by comprehensive geological studies, aim to identify hazardous zones and recommend strategic interventions without compromising the site’s natural allure. Proposed solutions include rerouting paths and possibly reducing the daily visitor count to ensure safety without altering the gorge’s pristine landscape.

Professor Lekkas emphasizes the crucial need to strike a balance between economic interests and visitor safety. Based on various natural threats, the gorge’s closure history highlights the need for judicious and informed management decisions, which are crucial for ensuring the safety of the visitors drawn to this significant natural landmark.