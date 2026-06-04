Hersonissos Municipality has officially signed a €559,999.28 contract to reconstruct retaining walls and reinforce roads.

The funded works target extensive infrastructure damage caused by severe weather events in October and November 2020.

Civil works will include reinforced concrete retaining walls, gabions, clearing culverts, and structural road resurfacing.

The Municipal Authority of Hersonissos has finalized a major infrastructure contract aimed at restoring and reinforcing several sections of the municipal road network. The official signing took place at the Town Hall in Gournes between Hersonissos Mayor Zacharias Doxastakis and representatives of the designated contracting firm.

The project carries an exact budget of €559,999.28. It specifically addresses the long-delayed restoration of widespread damage inflicted on the region’s secondary road networks by the severe storms and flash floods that struck Crete between October 20–21 and November 6–10, 2020.

Technical Scope of the Engineering Works

The scheduled operations focus on restoring long-term geological stability to affected areas and securing the structural integrity of the local transit corridors. The contracted civil engineering works will include:

Demolition and Excavation: Removal of collapsed or compromised traditional stone retaining walls and localized excavation to prepare stable foundation beds.

Removal of collapsed or compromised traditional stone retaining walls and localized excavation to prepare stable foundation beds. Structural Retaining Systems: Construction of new, reinforced concrete retaining walls alongside gravity walls built from heavy-duty wire gabions (rock-filled wire baskets).

Construction of new, reinforced concrete retaining walls alongside gravity walls built from heavy-duty wire gabions (rock-filled wire baskets). Earthworks and Drainage: Creation of secure embankments utilizing graded earth materials, alongside the thorough clearing and restoration of existing stormwater culverts and catch basins.

Creation of secure embankments utilizing graded earth materials, alongside the thorough clearing and restoration of existing stormwater culverts and catch basins. Road Resurfacing and Safety: Laying down completely new base road courses and asphalt layers, deploying riprap stone pitching for erosion protection, and installing modern steel safety barriers.

The municipality stated that these targeted engineering interventions are designed to permanently remedy old structural vulnerabilities while heavily reinforcing the road network’s resilience against potential future flash flooding.

Municipal officials noted that rebuilding these critical transit corridors is a necessary step to support daily commutes, secure local agricultural and tourist transit routes, and upgrade the baseline safety of the municipality’s rural communities.