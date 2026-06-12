The celebrated “Paradosiaki Strata” (Traditional Procession) is officially returning to the streets of Chania for its fourth consecutive season.

Event Schedule

When: Every Tuesday from June 16 through September 22

Every Tuesday from June 16 through September 22 Time: 8:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m. Starting Point: Chania Sailing Club

Chania Sailing Club Route: Venetian Harbor waterfront

Venetian Harbor waterfront Final Destination: Cathedral Square

Cathedral Square Admission: Free

Free A special edition of the event is also scheduled to take place in the Municipal Unit of Nea Kydonia during European Mobility Week.

Visitors strolling through Chania’s Venetian Harbor this summer may find themselves unexpectedly stepping into a celebration of Cretan culture.

The city’s popular Traditional Strata returns on June 16, bringing live music, folk dancing, traditional costumes, and cultural performances to the streets and waterfront every Tuesday evening through September 22.

Since its launch in 2022, the event has become one of Chania’s most recognizable summer traditions, transforming the harbor into an open-air stage where residents and visitors can experience Crete’s living cultural heritage.

A Moving Celebration of Cretan Culture

Unlike a conventional performance held in a theater or concert venue, the Traditional Strata unfolds as a procession through the city.

Musicians, singers, dancers, and members of local cultural associations begin their journey at the Sailing Club before making their way along the Venetian Harbor waterfront and into the heart of the old city.

The route concludes at Cathedral Square, where participating groups present traditional music, songs, and dances inspired by Cretan customs and community life.

The result is a cultural experience that unfolds among the crowds, cafés, and historic landmarks that define Chania’s summer atmosphere.

More Than a Performance

One reason the Traditional Strata has become so popular is its accessibility.

Visitors do not need tickets, reservations, or prior knowledge of Cretan culture. They simply encounter the event as they move through the city.

Traditional costumes, music, singing, and dance become part of the everyday landscape, creating an atmosphere that feels less like a staged performance and more like a community celebration.

The event also offers local cultural associations an opportunity to showcase traditions that remain an important part of Cretan identity.