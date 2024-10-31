Will Cyprus Beaches Survive Climate Change by 2100?

Coastal erosion in Cyprus affects 78 kilometres of coastline, with some areas losing up to 50 centimetres annually.

Protective efforts span since 2012, covering crucial areas, including Geroskipou and Larnaca.

Between 2021 and 2022, new defence projects began and are set to conclude by 2024.

Climate and human activities prompt erosion, threatening habitats and infrastructures.

Climate forecasts suggest up to 72% of beaches are at risk of disappearing by 2100.

Faced with the daunting challenge of severe coastal erosion, Cyprus must protect about 78 kilometres of its shoreline, according to findings from the Ministry of Transport. Annually, some sections lose as much as 50 centimetres. The protection programme started in 2012 and has already reinforced 16.2 kilometres of coastline across essential regions like Geroskipou and Larnaca.

For the last five years, vital coastal safeguarding endeavours have reached completion in areas such as Paphos and Polis Chrysochous. Construction is currently ongoing in places like Oroklini and Chloraka and is expected to finish by 2024. The authorities have earmarked several high-risk zones for further investigation, including stretches from Akrotiri Dolos to Tremithos River and multiple regions of Ayios Tychon and Kouklia.

Nature and Human Impact

Erosion, meticulously tracked since the early 1980s, results from natural forces like storms and climate change and human influences such as coastal developments and dam constructions. The Turkish invasion spurred an increased demand for coastal development, subsequently posing environmental risks.

Scientific projections also suggest that particular coastal segments, like those in Limassol and Mackenzie Beach, could soon face partial submersion. Though climate conditions paint a concerning future for up to 72% of Cyprus’s beaches by the end of this century, officials remain optimistic. They assert that critical sea level rises are unlikely within the next three decades. Since 2000, the rise has been modest, at five centimetres, and tidal shifts of around 30 centimetres have yet to cause significant alarm.

Sea and Storms: A Growing Threat

Increasing storm severity could severely damage coastal ecosystems and infrastructure without adequate defences.

Up to 39 metres of the northern and eastern coastline could disappear, and 30% of beaches could retreat entirely.

Coast tourism infrastructure is at risk unless beach replenishment and protective measures are enforced.

The anticipated sea level rise by 1.29 metres, a 60% increase from 2000 figures, poses a severe threat to Cyprus’s coastlines. The erosion will predominantly impact southern and western regions. Beaches under 50 metres in width could see their breadth substantially reduced, with experts projecting a reduction by half for the majority by the century’s end. In addition to the rising waters, the island braces for more frequent and intense storms, potentially threatening nearly half its beaches. These developments forecast significant harm to natural habitats and human-built structures unless robust safeguards are established. Increasingly frequent storms are predicted to occur every few months, escalating further if emissions remain unchecked.

Saving the Coastline: From Planning to Action

If the coastal erosion is left unaddressed, projections show a loss of up to 39 metres of coastline, especially in northern and eastern regions. The impact on tourist industries is a grave concern, as coastal erosion could cause infrastructure loss without intervention.

While buffer zones, established in 2008, aim to prevent construction too close to the sea, more aggressive tactics might be needed, for example, replenishing sands and erecting physical barriers such as seawalls and breakwaters. However, these methods raise considerations over ecological balance and long-term strategy effectiveness.

Preservation efforts extend beyond mere human interest and are crucial for birds and other coastal species that rely on intact habitats. The need for action is immediate and essential to safeguard both human interests and local flora and fauna.