Tourist Tragedy Sparks Investigation in Samaria Gorge

Fatal rockfall in Samaria Gorge claims tourist’s life.

Greek Geological Authority conducts site inspections.

Increased danger after seismic or severe weather events.

Proposed safety measures to protect visitors.

Upcoming government meeting to address safety concerns.

Following a tragic accident in which a tourist was killed by a falling rock in Samaria Gorge, the Greek Authority for Geological and Mining Research (EAGME) launched an inspection on Friday. This came after an initial evaluation by Professor Efthymis Lekkas, a Disaster Management and Geology expert. Geologist Ioannis Michalakis led the examination, starting with a ground visit to the detachment site. Due to the towering cliffs, an aerial survey offered a more comprehensive view.

Reports indicate that Samaria Gorge remains a high-risk area while no widespread instability was found. The gorge’s inherent danger can escalate following earthquakes or extreme weather, like the heavy rainfall coinciding with the rockfall that tragically struck the visitor on a wooden path.

Safety Measures and Plans

Authorities are considering interventions such as controlling visitor flow and expediting their passage through narrow, hazardous sections where rocks might fall. Another suggestion is requiring helmets for added protection. Considering the gorge’s unique geological beauty, the inspection findings will guide efforts to mitigate risks.

A meeting is set for Monday, September 23, involving the Ministry of Climate Crisis and Civil Protection and other stakeholders to discuss safety improvements for Samaria. Participants will include officials such as the minister of Civil Protection, Efthymis Lekkas, and Crete’s Regional Governor, Stavros Arnaoutakis.

Meanwhile, a statement from the director of the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS), Theodoros Kolydas, highlighted that HNMS is responsible for forecasting and urged for more structured meteorological support.