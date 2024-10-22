Samaria Gorge Remains Closed on Wednesday

The Samaria Gorge will not be accessible on Wednesday, October 23, 2024. This decision, driven by precaution and prudence, follows forecasts indicating possible rainfall of up to 2.5 mm. The National Meteorological Service provided this essential weather update. The priority is safeguarding every visitor, employee, and pristine environment. The gorge was also closed on Tuesday, October 22, for the same reasons.

The Organization for Natural Environment and Climate Change is proactive in ensuring these safety measures are communicated and understood:

Weather forecasts anticipate rain possibly affecting the area.

Both entry points to the gorge will remain secure and off-limits.

The safety of visitors and the preservation of the natural environment is paramount.

Stay Updated With New Announcements

For further notifications regarding this temporary closure, travellers and nature enthusiasts should visit the organization’s website at Samaria-tickets.necca.gov.gr/checkout. Updates will be posted as they become available.

Safety in the gorge is paramount, as nature can be fickle when facing the elements.