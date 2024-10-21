Argophilia

For the love of the journey.

Samaria Gorge to Close on October 22 Due to Rainfall Forecast

- October 21st, 2024 03:00 pm

American tourist in Samaria Gorge (Photo: Mike Parrish for Argophilia)

American tourist in Samaria Gorge (Photo: Mike Parrish for Argophilia)

Share
Share
Tweet

On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, the Samaria Gorge will remain inaccessible through both entrances. This decision was made following the Organization for Natural Environment and Climate Change announcement, echoing the updated weather forecast from Greece’s National Meteorological Service. Predicting rainfall up to 2.5 mm, the organization aims to prioritize the safety of visitors, staff, and the natural habitat, especially in light of recent events that show how critical closure is when the weather forecasts are not respected.

Tragic Accident in Samaria Gorge
Tourist Tragedy Sparks Investigation in Samaria Gorge

The statement emphasized the crucial need for optimal safety measures to ensure that those exploring and working in Samaria National Park are not at risk due to potential weather impacts.

Professor Lekkas Proposes Safety Measures After Tragedy in Samaria Gorge
Samaria Gorge: Popularity Over Safety

This precautionary closure reflects the harmonized balance between safeguardinature’se’s splendour and human interaction within tpark’sk’s terrain. The enchanting gorge, known for its rugged beauty and historical significance, awaits a safer occasion to welcome its admirers back.

About Iorgos Pappas

Iorgos Pappas is Argophilia's travel and lifestyle co-editor and reporter. He has lived in cities like Paris, Amsterdam, and Budapest, and has accumulated most of his frequent flier miles from trips to and from Belgium.

Previous:
Next:
Share
Share
Tweet