On Tuesday, October 22, 2024, the Samaria Gorge will remain inaccessible through both entrances. This decision was made following the Organization for Natural Environment and Climate Change announcement, echoing the updated weather forecast from Greece’s National Meteorological Service. Predicting rainfall up to 2.5 mm, the organization aims to prioritize the safety of visitors, staff, and the natural habitat, especially in light of recent events that show how critical closure is when the weather forecasts are not respected.

The statement emphasized the crucial need for optimal safety measures to ensure that those exploring and working in Samaria National Park are not at risk due to potential weather impacts.

This precautionary closure reflects the harmonized balance between safeguardinature’se’s splendour and human interaction within tpark’sk’s terrain. The enchanting gorge, known for its rugged beauty and historical significance, awaits a safer occasion to welcome its admirers back.