Skyscanner Names Greece a Top Dream Destination

A recent survey by online travel platform Skyscanner reveals Greece among the most desirable tourist destinations in the world. The platform not only names Greece as a top destination but a so-called “dream destination” according to users.

Joining Greece on the list of dream destinations were Australia, Bali, Canada, France, Hawaii, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Spain, Thailand, Iceland, and the USA. The survey took into account responses from travelers who took part in the survey. As for Greece’s position on the list, the Greek islands, which are described as a mixed box of chocolates, topped the list of desirable characteristics of the destination.

Greece has hundreds of pristine islands to visit, each with its own array of stunning sandy beaches, beautiful ravines, and mountainscapes to take in. Among the most famous, Mykonos is perfect for parties, while Kefalonia and Crete offer more naturally exquisite experiences.

Skyscanner recommends tourists include Athens and Thessaloniki on their bucket list of places to travel in Greece, since these two stand out as dream destinations for their vibrant life and attract the younger generations, along with creative people from all over the world.

Greece is set to welcome international travelers again this month, since the country was among the first to flatten out the coronavirus pandemic curve, and to instigate tourism reboot strategies.