Heatwave Creates Major Hurdles for Greek Delivery Workers

Greece faces its second heatwave of the summer;

Temperatures on the road reach 70°C (158°F);

Delivery drivers struggle with safety and heat;

The government restricts outdoor work, but many drivers continue;

Two weeks of temperatures soaring above 100 degrees, sometimes reaching 111 degrees, have hit Greece hard. Residents, tourists, and particularly food delivery drivers are struggling in this intense heat. The harsh conditions have led authorities to shut down the Acropolis and various archaeological sites during the afternoon. Outdoor work is often banned, including for delivery drivers, severely affecting their income.

Thermal cameras have shown road temperatures around 158 degrees Fahrenheit, directly impacting drivers. Yannis Asimakopoulos, a food delivery driver for 17 years, remarked on the difficulty of the job under these conditions. He described the constant challenges: “Driving is really hard. You have to wear a helmet that fogs up from sweat. You need to stop frequently, tires wear out faster, and streets become more slippery.”

He noticed that each summer seems to be getting hotter and lasts longer, a change he blames on unaddressed climate change. The government has restricted heavy outdoor work from noon to 5 p.m. once temperatures hit 104 degrees, but unions argue the threshold should be lower, at 100.4 degrees. It’s unclear if these regulations are enforced, especially for delivery drivers who rely heavily on tips and can’t afford to stop working.

Asimakopoulos pointed out that many workers, needing extra income for their families, will continue to work despite the risks, with employers often ignoring safety laws. In Athens, over 20,000 drivers deliver food and goods, navigating through heavy traffic to ensure prompt deliveries. Even at the lowest point, the temperature doesn’t drop below 86 degrees, increasing heat stress, according to Kostas Lagouvardos, Research Director of the national observatory. He emphasized, “There is no hour of the day to feel better.”