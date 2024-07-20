Archaeological Museum of Delos Reopens After Renovation

Delos Museum reopens after extensive renovation;

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou led the inauguration;

A new exhibition showcases the island’s rich archaeological history.

Yesterday, the President of the Hellenic Republic, Katerina Sakellaropoulou, officially reopened the upgraded Archaeological Museum on Delos. The island welcomed many dignitaries and enthusiasts eager to witness the transformation.

Guided Tour and Official Presentation

During her visit, Sakellaropoulou explored the extensive archaeological site and later visited the Mykonos Archaeological Museum. There, she addressed the ceremonial presentation of the upgrades at the Delos museum and introduced the new “Delos – Reinia – Mykonos: Images from 150 Years of Archaeological Research” exhibition. This exhibit represents a collaboration between the Ministry of Culture, the Cyclades Antiquities Authority, the French School at Athens, and the Municipality of Mykonos.

Honouring Decades of Archaeological Work

In her speech, Sakellaropoulou praised the ongoing archaeological efforts on Delos, calling it a remarkable adventure spanning decades. She commended the combined efforts of notable archaeologists and local villagers, including workers from Mykonos and nearby islands, for their dedication to revealing the island’s ancient relics.

The inauguration of the renovated Archaeological Museum signifies a celebration of the past and a commitment to preserving and displaying the island’s rich heritage for future generations.