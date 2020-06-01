Wizz Air Announces Flights to Athens and Thessaloniki from Larnaca Base

Pin 0 Shares

Wizz Air has announced flights to Athens and Thessaloniki from its new base in Larnaca, Cyprus, to begin from July. According to the news from GTP, the two Greek cities are among the 11 new destinations to seven countries from the airline’s new base of operations.

The airline says it will base two Airbus A320 aircraft at Larnaca airport from July onward. The new routes from Larnaca starting from July will fly to Athens, Thessaloniki (Greece), Billund, Copenhagen (Denmark), Dortmund, Memmingen, Karlsruhe/Baden Baden (Germany), Salzburg (Austria), Suceava (Romania), Turku (Finland) and Wroclaw (Poland). Wizz Air Group CEO József Váradi had this to offer during a press conference in Larnaca:

“After ten years of successful operations to Larnaca International Airport, I am delighted to announce our newest base here, as we see the potential and the demand for low-cost travel in Cyprus which is one of the most popular and rapidly developing tourist destinations.”

The announcement also made note of the countries are on the government’s list for permitted arrivals in Cyprus following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wizz Air has enhanced health and safety measures in place in light of the coronavirus pandemic, both in and out of its cabin. Passengers and crew will be required to wear face masks, thorough daily cleanings of aircraft are to be performed, and fliers will be offered sanitizing wipes, on top of social distancing rules.

Source: GTP