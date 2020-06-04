Milos’ Eiriana Luxury Suites Opens With New Protocols June 20th

Pin 0 Shares

The management of Eiriana Luxury Suites on the Greek island of Milos has introduced new procedures intended to ensure guests of a worry-free stay in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The unique luxury property near the traditional windmills of Milos, on the hilltops of Trypiti village, boasts of six stunning guest suites that offer amazing panoramas of the island. Eiriana Luxury Suites’ General Manager Anna Karamitsou was cited by GTP saying:

“The reality of the situation is that the experience of world travel has been changed due to Covid-19, and so we have evolved seamlessly with new safety and hygiene regulations and protocols. Our goal, however, will remain unchanged: to offer top-quality hospitality and to deliver our guests a unique and memorable experience.”

The Zephyrus Suite Bath – Courtesy Eiriana Luxury Suites

Additional Staff Training

– Staff has followed and received online certification and training for the management of health and hygiene protocols and strategies to deal with a potential incident.

– All staff members adhere to standard health and safety protocols (disinfecting / handwashing / maintaining social distancing) and will keep a record throughout the day to ensure they are enforced frequently.

Housekeeping

– To maintain social distancing and to adhere to the new health and safety protocols, there will be no daily cleaning and changing linens and towels. However, upon arrival, guests can discuss the issue with staff in order to reach a mutually agreeable solution that will allow for the maximum safety for all.

– According to new regulations, check-in and check-out have been changed to 11 am and 3 pm respectively to allow for the 4 hours required for disinfection by a trained professional and deep cleaning of all surfaces and points of contact both inside and outside the suites. Linens and towels will be washed at 90 degrees Celcius and decorative accessories will be steam cleaned accordingly. Appliances such as remote controls and other such frequent contact items will be disinfected and wrapped with single-use protective covers.

Reception Procedures

– Self-check-in and virtual concierge services have been put in place so that check-in and check-out are as contactless as possible. Guests will be contacted in advance of arrival and guided through the process. A virtual concierge will be assigned to them to assist throughout their stay. Guests will also be sent, in advance, local medical information, and health protocols.

– Although the reception area will be disinfected at frequent intervals, it will operate intermittently throughout the day to avoid unnecessary contact between staff and guests. Management encourages guests to communicate with the virtual concierge for any requests and services they may require.

Communal Areas & Pool Policy

– Communal areas will be frequently disinfected throughout the day and there will be clear signage to allow for maximum social distancing of guests and staff.

– Guests will have access to the pool area via appointment only to allow for use of one guest at a time. Staff will provide guests with towels to cover the sunbeds, which will be disinfected after every guests use. Multiple guests will not be allowed in the pool area simultaneously and staff will ensure this through close monitoring of the pool area.

Eiriana Luxury Suites says that all procedures will be updated according to developments. Management continues to monitor the coronavirus situation as it evolves and closely observes all government and WHO guidelines and directives.

Source: GTP