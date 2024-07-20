Greece Tourism Zoning Plan Under Review

New zoning plan to limit short-term rentals;

Focus on areas in Attica and Thessaloniki;

Limits based on available hotel beds;

Impact on housing in both “developed” and “control” areas.

A new zoning plan to regulate the tourism industry is coming soon. The plan aims to limit the number of short-term rental properties. While the exact rules aren’t clear yet, many areas in Attica are expected to be affected, signalling significant changes ahead.

The plan, based on a draft law, will limit the number of short-term rentals based on available hotel beds. This regulation will apply to “control areas” and “developed areas.” These areas include Attica and Thessaloniki, where housing shortages have caused a crisis.

Key Impact Areas

In Attica, “developed areas” such as downtown Athens, Kallithea, Alimos, Glyfada, Moschato, Nea Smyrni, Palaio Faliro, Vouliagmeni, Nea Makri, Anavyssos, and Piraeus will feel the impact. According to AirDNA data, Athens alone accounts for 77.5% of the region’s short-term rentals. The rest of the locations share the remaining 4,882 properties.

Questions Arise

Many question the selection process for these areas. Some places have low short-term rental activity and are not facing severe housing shortages. Student and public official housing shortages drive high demand in “control areas” like Paralia in Pieria, Skiathos, Corfu, Zakynthos, and several others. Thus, finding solutions is now crucial