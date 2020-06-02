Greece’s Monolithi Beach Named Safest Post-COVID Beach in Europe

Pin 4 Shares

According to European Best Destinations Organization (EBD), Greece’s beautiful Monolithi Beach in Preveza in the region of Epirus, is the safest beach in all Europe. The report reveals the 22 kilometers long beach as the biggest sandy beach on the continent and lauds the stretch of sand for its proximity to hospitals as well.

An 80 meters wide strip of flawless sand hugging the Ionian Sea is a short distance from three hospitals and only 10 minutes by car from the international airport. The region around Preveza is maybe the only summer destination in Europe with such large beaches, according to a report from Tornos News.

Another Greek beach is listed as one of Europe’s top-10 safest by the organization, as well. Halikounas in Corfu placed fifth on the EBD list. Situated on one of Greece’s most Eden-like islands, the beach is remote enough to remain uncrowded, while being close to medical care and transportation.

EBD reported that Greece has been affected 50% less than any other destination in Europe by the coronavirus pandemic. And as we’ve reported previously, the country is taking extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of tourists seeking late season holidays in 2020. The full list of safest Europe beaches is as follows:

Monolith, Preveza Comporta, Alentejo, Portugal Hel peninsula, Poland Porto Santo, Madeira, Portugal Halikounas, Corfu Ghajn Tuffieha, Malta Meia Praia, Lagos, Algarve, Portugal Jurmala, Latvia Nida, Lithuania Binz, Rugen, Germany

The safest beaches in Europe (Covid-19) were selected based on criteria such as a low number of people infected by the coronavirus (from 10 to 600 times fewer cases of Covid-19), the size of the beaches, as well as the number of square metres available for each beachgoer.